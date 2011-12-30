NBA star Garnett set to invest in Roma

Garnett, an avid football fan, would hold a minor stake in the the Italian Serie A club, the Boston Globe said on its website.

His participation is subject to approval by the National Basketball Association and would be similar to a deal the Miami Heat's LeBron James has with English Premier League club Liverpool, the newspaper said.

Garnett is close to prominent international players such as Didier Drogba of Chelsea, and plays the game as part of his off-season conditioning program, the Globe said.

AS Roma were recently purchased by an American group that includes Boston Red Sox partner Thomas DiBenedetto and James Pallotta, a Boston Celtics co-owner.