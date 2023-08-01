New Manchester United kit deal is the biggest in Premier League history – and the club's biggest form of income in the future

Manchester United are set to seal the biggest kit sponsorship deal in the history of the Premier League after extending their long-standing commercial deal with Adidas.

It extends the partnership between two of the major players in the sport and is said to now bring United around £90 million per season, up £15m from their previous £75m per-season deal.

With the deal set to last for at least a decade, it means the club are guaranteed at least £900m in revenue over the next 10 years, meaning it will be the most substantial form of income well into the 2030s.

The new Manchester United away kit (Image credit: Adidas/Manchester United)

The club’s CEO Richard Arnold said: “The relationship between Manchester United and Adidas is one of the most iconic in world sport, forged through a shared commitment to style, flair and, most importantly, high performance.

“With its roots in the 1980s, our partnership has been reinvented over the past decade with some of the most innovative designs and technology in sportswear. We are now looking forward to refreshing this powerful partnership again through the remainder of this decade and into the 2030s.”

It means United extend their gap at the top of the list of major Premier League kit deals, with Manchester rivals City believed to bring in around £65m per season as part of their deal with Puma which is set in stone until 2029.

Real Madrid's deal with Adidas still trumps United's (Image credit: Adidas)

But it doesn’t move them ahead of Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, who have £100m+ deals with Adidas and Nike respectively.

Madrid’s deal with the German company is believed to be worth £110m per season and lasts until 2025, while Barcelona’s deal with Nike is worth £100m per season, keeping the duo at the top of the income list.

Manager Erik Ten Haag will hope commercial success transcends into trophies on it after winning the Carabao Cup in his first season in charge. United have already splashed the cash this summer to bring Mason Mount and Andre Onana to the club, with Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund rumoured to be the next big-money arrival at Old Trafford.

