Newcastle transfer news: Magpies could offer Mesut Ozil the chance to return to England

Newcastle are considering a January swoop for former Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, according to reports.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) completed its controversial takeover of the Magpies earlier this month.

Newcastle now have the richest owners in world football and money will be made available for transfers in January.

According to Ekrem Konur, a high-profile Turkish journalist, Ozil's name features on the club's list of targets.

The attacking midfielder left Arsenal for Fenerbahce earlier this year after being frozen out at the Emirates Stadium by Mikel Arteta.

It was a disappointing way for Ozil's Arsenal career, which featured three FA Cup wins, to come to an end.

The former Germany international described his move to Fenerbahce, the team he supported as a boy, as a "dream come true".

But Ozil's time in Istanbul has been underwhelming so far. He made only 10 appearances in the Super Lig last term, as Fenerbahce slipped from top spot to third.

He did not find the back of the net in those 10 outings and only provided one assist.

Ozil has scored three times in all competitions so far in the 2021/22 campaign, and his all-round performances have improved too.

However, Newcastle will hope that he is open to the idea of returning to the Premier League.

Now 33 years old, Ozil might be tempted by the prospect of one last spell in a major European league.

All things considered, though, this will be a difficult transfer to pull off.

It is hard to see Ozil ditching his boyhood club a year after arriving. And there are also question marks over whether Newcastle's next manager would even want the World Cup winner in his squad.

The Magpies are locked in a relegation battle and Ozil is arguably ill-suited to such an environment.

Never say never in football, but it would be a major surprise if the former Arsenal schemer rocked up at St James' Park in 2022.

