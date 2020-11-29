Neymar explains what PSG must do to beat Manchester United in Champions League clash

Neymar has called on his Paris Saint-Germain colleagues to ‘play more as a team’ when they face Manchester United on Wednesday.

United can book their spot in the knockout stage of the Champions League with victory at Old Trafford, having taken nine points from the first 12 available in Group H.

PSG moved up to second in the standings following a 1-0 victory over RB Leipzig earlier this week, but their qualification hopes remain in the balance.

A win at Old Trafford would put last season’s runners-up on the brink of the last 16, but defeat would leave PSG’s fate out of their hands heading into matchday six.

The stakes could hardly be higher for Thomas Tuchel’s men, who were beaten 2-1 by United at the Parc des Princes last month.

Neymar has acknowledged that his side are under pressure to deliver, and he believes a more collective outlook will stand them in good stead in Manchester.

"We know the importance of the Champions League game on Wednesday," the Brazil international told Canal+. "This is decisive. We didn't play well against Leipzig, but we managed to win.

"On Wednesday we are going to try to have our best game, play well, but we need to improve certain details, play more as a team, be more organised, otherwise it is going to be difficult."

PSG head into Wednesday’s crucial match on the back of a disappointing 2-2 home draw with Bordeaux in Ligue 1.

Neymar scored a penalty and Moise Kean was also on target for the French champions, but Yacine Adli’s equaliser on the hour mark earned Bordeaux a point.

PSG remain top of Ligue 1 but they have not had everything their own way so far this season, and Tuchel finds himself under immense scrutiny.

And Neymar admitted that the capital club did not play well in their latest league fixture.

"We had a timid match. We managed to score goals, but we lacked certain details," Neymar said of his side's performance.

"We must improve on that, because if not, if it is in the league, it is a league where normally we manage to win a lot of games. If we can’t do that, it is going to be tough in the league as well as in the Champions League.”

