Neymar signing 'would be good' for PSG, says Silva

Thiago Silva is excited by the prospect of Brazil colleague Neymar completing a world-record transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

Reports in Brazil have claimed that Neymar is prepared to accept a contract offer from PSG, as the capital club intend to activate a €222million release clause in his Camp Nou contract.

Barca claimed to be "200 per cent" certain that Neymar would remain in Spain, but it has been suggested that the striker wishes to be the outright star in a team - a status he is denied as part of the 'MSN' front line at Barca alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Silva has been unable to get the inside track from Neymar on the finer details of the deal, but says the signing of such a calibre of player is what PSG need.

"I do not know if Neymar is coming, he did not tell me," Silva is quoted by L'Equipe after PSG's penalty-shootout win over Roma in the International Champions Cup.

"When you have a project like the PSG it's important to have players like that. If it happens it would be good for the group."

Unai Emery added fuel to the fire on Thursday, hailing Neymar has a potential difference maker in PSG's attempts to become a bona fide Champions League powerhouse.