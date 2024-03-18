The France Euro 2024 away kit is pure nostalgia from Nike

The France Euro 2024 away kit is out – and this one is going to resonate with fans of a certain age.

Euro 2024 kits are beginning to drop and as ever, scouring back from the archive is a popular past-time for designers. This one, however, is a loving reworking of a classic from Les Bleus' considerable backcatalogue, re-working an icon from the days of Michael Platini for Euro 2024.

As if they weren't already world-class on the pitch, they're now dressed to match.

The France Euro 2024 away kit is an elegantly pinstriped dream from Nike

BUY THE SHIRT (Image credit: Nike) SHOP NIKE KITS Buy this shirt from Nike.com

The last three tournaments have reinvented France – both in terms of the team and how they dress. An efficient side in effortlessly modern getup, this is a generation that are young and cold in style.

But the French are arguably the best dressed of any nation. The annals are littered with horizontally-striped kits in reference to the country's historic marinière look – and Nike are taking that feel 90 degrees this year.

France Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Nike)

SEE THE HOME (Image credit: Nike) EURO 2024 KITS France's Euro 2024 home kit

Pinstripes were the order of the day as long ago as the 80s when the French wore a white away shirt with red and blue lines all over. It's the same this time: only the lines converge from one side to the other to form the French flag. C'est très belle.

While Platini and pals were no doubt in the designers' minds on this one, there's certainly a reminiscence of the 2006 away shirt in which Zidane pirouetted and panenka'd in at the World Cup – shortly before committing football's most famous case of on-pitch GBH.

France Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Nike)

It's been fun to see Nike reinvent the wheel with Didier Deschamps' side in recent years – and perhaps one day the 2018-2022 kits will be reinvented with old pictures of Mbappe and us telling our kids what a player he was. But sometimes it's nice to revisit the classics, right?

Buy the shirt

France Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Nike)

Nike France Euro 2024 away shirt The French earn their stripes back with a lush change strip Our expert review: Specifications Colour: White Size: XS-3XL Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Reminiscent of two classic French tops + Intricate patterning + Coloured badge

More kit drops

Adidas have dropped their Euro 2024 kits. Belgium's home kit is deep red, with a blue away kit on the cards, while Germany's home shirt and away shirt are both gorgeous. The Italy home shirt and away shirt, and Hungary's home shirt and away shirt are all minimal – as is the Spain home shirt, while their away shirt opts for a yellow/blue/red mix.

Nike have released their shirts, too. France's home kit is brighter blue, while their away kit is pinstriped. The Netherlands home kit and away kit are both bolder than ever, while Portugal's last Nike home jersey and away kit are both guaranteed hits.

Back in Blighty, England's home shirt is 80s-inspired, with the away shirt something brand new. Scotland's home shirt is a modern take on tartan while the away shirt is light blue/green. Wales haven't qualified yet – but have a classic home shirt and bright yellow away shirt.