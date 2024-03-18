Nike's France Euro 2024 home kit is out - and it's a big change from recent French kits

The France Euro 2024 home kit is out, with this one feeling utterly iconic before Didier Deschamps' side have even hammered a minnow nation in it yet.

Many people's favourites for Euro 2024, France have had darker shirts in recent times, in line with the nation changing their national flag a few years back (nah, no one noticed). They went pale blue for the Women's World Cup last year – but now they're back to the shade we know and love.

They're one of the most fashionable countries on the continent, it's no surprise they look this good. It's one of the best Euro 2024 kits thus far, for sure.

The France Euro 2024 home kit is maybe Nike's best ever

BUY THE SHIRT (Image credit: Nike) SHOP NIKE KITS Buy this shirt from Nike.com

France have won a World Cup with Nike… and yet at FourFourTwo we still associate them with Adidas. The iconic 1998 top was with the Three Stripes, who took over from Le Coq Sportif in the 1980s and brought out hit after hit long into the 2000s.

But that could all change in Euro 2024. Sure, the navy home tops and stylised silver cockerel were meaner and moodier – like facing William Saliba compared to the perma-grinning Desailly – but they don't make for cult classics.

France Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Nike)

SEE THE AWAY (Image credit: Nike) EURO 2024 KITS France's Euro 2024 away kit

This feels truly French (and we mean that as a compliment). It's bright, with Tricolor piping and a golden badge at the very heart. As much as France should look oh-so-cool in deeper shades, there's something nostalgic about this shirt that we just adore.

Our only complaint? Horizontal stripes that we hoped for – they're a common addition that didn't have an appearance at the last World Cup – are left out. Other than that, this might just be our favourite French shirt for a long, long time.

France Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Nike)

Kylian Mbappe's wait for a Euros trophy is enduring. As Nike's posterboy, they've kitted him out magnificently for a potential crowning in Germany.

Buy the shirt

Nike France Euro 2024 home shirt (Image credit: Nike)

Nike France Euro 2024 home shirt Les Bleus go bright blue again – and it's magnifique Our expert review: Specifications Colour: Blue Size: XS-3XL Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Lovely tone to the blue + Tricolor touches + Coloured badge

More kit drops

A week after Adidas dropped their kits, Nike have released theirs.

Belgium's home kit is a deep red beauty, while the away kit pays tribute to Tintin. The Germany home kit is a huge hit, with their away shirt pink for the first time ever. The Italy home shirt is minimal and gorgeous, with the away shirt looking a little more like a training shirt, while Hungary's home shirt and away shirt are similarly simplistic. As is the Spain home shirt – the away top is very bright, however.

France's shirts are a little more nostalgic this time. The Netherlands home kit is bright, too, with a dark blue away jersey, while Portugal's last Nike home top is lighter than ever, with their away kit a an instant classic.

With the home nations, England's home shirt is classic – a big contrast to the purple of the away kit. Scotland's home shirt and away shirt have tartan patterns integrated, while Wales' home shirt and away shirt are both influenced by the past.