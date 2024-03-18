Nike's last Portugal Euro 2024 home kit is something completely different for Cristiano Ronaldo to sign off with

The Portugal Euro 2024 home kit has dropped… and it's the last Nike one.

The American manufacturer's 26-year affinity with A Selecao das Quinas is coming to an end, marking the end of an era at Euro 2024: they've been there through poster-boys, from Luis Figo to Cristiano Ronaldo (who has a lifetime Swoosh deal). Puma are set to take the reigns.

Yet among the other Euro 2024 kits, Nike have quietly dropped quite a strange shirt…

The Portugal Euro 2024 home kit is the lightest since 2008

Portugal have played in deep crimson for a generation. The combination of the malbec-esque shade with green and gold has been a staple of international tournaments in the 21st Century – so this is a switch-up.

And it's hard to know what to make of it – because it just doesn't look like a Portugal shirt. The tone is very light, black is used as a secondary colour and the logos are white. There isn't a lot that you'd associate with the Portuguese over CR7's peak, right?

Portugal Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Nike)

There seems to be a pattern of teams getting underwhelming kits as the last in their cycle – probably coincidental, we should add, and something that doesn't add up looking at that stunning away top. But still: this will have its fans.

Portugal have gone deep red and moody for so long that it was time for something a little different, evidenced by the last World Cup. That Monaco-esque top screamed of a designer out of ideas, and as Roberto Martinez ushers in the likes of Goncalo Ramos and Joao Neves, it makes sense to go brighter.

Portugal Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Nike)

It'll take some getting used to, this. Is this the colour scheme we should expect from you too, Puma?

Portugal Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Nike)

