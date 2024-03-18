The Netherlands Euro 2024 away kit must just be Nike's best EVER

The Netherlands Euro 2024 home kit has been released, with an obvious reference to the nation's artistic heritage.

The Dutch have had black change strips, white and blue but rarely as a top captivated us as much as the effort Nike have produced for Euro 2024. Seriously: it has to be good when we prefer it to an orange home shirt, so kudos.

This is already one of the standouts among all Euro 2024 kits…

Is the Netherlands Euro 2024 away kit their greatest of all time?

Obviously, the Netherlands' greatest shirt is the Euro 88-winning beauty that Adidas produced… but this might be their best away shirt yet.

Inspired by the block shapes of De Stijl – the 20th-century movement of Dutch artwork in which the likes of Piet Mondrian created minimalistic artwork consisting mostly of rectangles of colour – Nike have gone polygonal with this effort, covering a navy blue jersey in different tones of blue and orange for something modern, sleek and quintessentially Dutch.

Netherlands Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Nike)

The women's team had a shirt inspired by the movement in 2022, while the Oranje have had away shirts with red and blue blocks. It makes sense, given that those are the colours of the flag.

But this is utterly unique in the Dutch canon and something that stands out almost as much as the shining orange. This is a cross between Mondrian and modern shirt graphics, in the colours of recent Netherlands away tops, creating a new lore for the Oranje.

Netherlands Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Nike)

De Stijl advocated for the reduction to the essentials of form and colour, a little how the great Johan Cruyff claimed that the hardest thing to do in this sport was to play simple football. It's oh-so-Dutch, right? It may be a classic already.

Netherlands Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Nike)

Nike Netherlands Euro 2024 away shirt Mondrian modernised, as the Dutch standout more with their away than their home for once Our expert review: Specifications Colour: Navy Size: XS-3XL Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Colours are sublime + Block pattern is unique + inspiration is excellent

