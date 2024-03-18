Is Nike's final Portugal Euro 2024 away kit their best ever?

Is the Portugal Euro 2024 away kit their nicest ever? Possibly, y'know.

They stormed qualification and Roberto Martinez's side are set for Euro 2024 wearing brighter and bolder threads than recent years, which have erred on the side of 'moody'. This one is possibly our favourite of all the Euro 2024 kits (OK, we keep saying that), simply for how unique it is.

With Nike's 26-year partnership with Portugal set to wrap up in favour of a Puma deal, they've certainly left us wanting much, much more.

The Portugal Euro 2024 away kit has an Azulejo-style patterning

This is the most blue we can remember on a Portugal shirt since 1998's navy sleeves – and this is a completely different shade. Nike are signing off on something completely brand new.

On first glance, this looks a little like those 2018/19 third shirts that the Swoosh dished out to elite European shirts with maps woven into the pattern: Barcelona's, to be precise. But this has its roots firmly in Portugal and the print itself has a grungy look to it. Lovely.

Portugal Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Nike)

Sometimes, all you need is a pretty pattern. While some football shirts rely on three or four competing elements, there's a simplicity in the noise of this one that you can't help but love – a little like how all Cristiano Ronaldo does these days is score goals and brood.

The same 'sail' shade from 2022 returns to this one for an off-white finish, which looks great, with the black under the arms giving it more of a streamlined shape. We just can't knock it.

Portugal Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Nike)

If this is CR7's last Portugal away shirt, it's a good'un. It's definitely Nike's – and it's a stunner.

Portugal Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Nike)

