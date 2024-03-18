The Netherlands Euro 2024 home kit is a definitive Dutch look - and here's why

The Netherlands Euro 2024 home kit has dropped – and it's something distinctive and definitive for the Dutch.

They're one of the dark horses for Euro 2024 – but Ronald Koeman's men (yep, him again) are always one of the first teams we look for during an international shirt drop. We've been brought up on brilliant orange shirts, after all – so good to see a stunner like this among the other Euro 2024 kits.

It's hard to reinvent the wheel with the Oranje – but this one does just enough

The Netherlands Euro 2024 home kit treads the perfect line between something classic and something new

For the 2022 World Cup, Nike brought in a lighter shirt with a lion fur pattern, in a bid to revolutionise the wheel that is a plain, orange football shirt. Some bawked originally but sense will out: it was a beauty, admit it.

The American manufacturer could remake the 1974 classic every two years and have a hit on their hands, admittedly. The new home shirt is something special, however: it's a beautiful look that feels like it must have been done countless times before and yet it's still fresh.

The Dutch don't have blue in their home shirts as much as you'd imagine. The collar is rounded, just like Cruyff's best shirts, while the badge incorporates two tones of blue – as do the sleeves. And yet this doesn't feel over-the-top.

That's not to say that this is a particularly bold or controversial football shirt. Far from it – this is a simple update on a classic. But whisper it: that's all the Netherlands ever should have for their home kit. Why mess with something so good?

This is a great look on the Dutch – it always is.

