Norwich v Chelsea live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Norwich v Chelsea live stream, Thursday 10 March, 7.30pm GMT

Chelsea are in red-hot form ahead of their visit to rock-bottom Norwich City, who desperately need a result to keep their fading survival hopes alive.

The Blues smashed Burnley 4-0 on Saturday to rack up a third straight Premier League win and strengthen their grip on third place.

With the top two, Manchester City and Liverpool, too far ahead to realistically catch, Thomas Tuchel’s side must now focus on holding on to a top-four place with 12 games to go.

They will be expecting a comfortable win at Carrow Road against a Canaries side that is on a dreadful run of five consecutive defeats.

Norwich’s most recent setback was a 3-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday, and they are in last place, five points adrift of safety.

Recent history won’t give Canaries fans much hope, either; their last meeting ended in a 7-0 win for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in October, while Norwich haven’t won this fixture since December 2004, a winless run of 13 Premier League games.

Dean Smith’s hopes of keeping his side in the top flight are fading fast as they are not only cut adrift, but have played three more games than the team they are trying to catch, 17th-placed Everton.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm GMT and the game is not being shown on UK TV.

