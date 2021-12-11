Norwich vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Norwich vs Manchester United live stream, Saturday, December 11, 5.30pm GMT

Looking for a Norwich vs Manchester United live stream? You're in the right place.

The first Premier League away day of the Ralf Rangnick era looks to be a kind one for Manchester United. While Norwich don’t appear anywhere near as doomed as they did before Dean Smith replaced Daniel Farke on November 15, they should still provide little resistance to a team now managed by an elite tactician.

Rangnick oversaw a win against Crystal Palace in his first game in charge at United, and fans were excited to see the German’s famous 4-2-2-2 formation used in the Premier League. Rangnick’s system allows Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho to play together further up the pitch, while also giving Cristiano Ronaldo and a second striker license to stay high in search for goals.

A clear gegenpress is yet to emerge but it’s early days, and Rangnick has now had plenty of time – and a throwaway Champions League tie against Young Boys – to get a proper look at his squad. The game against Norwich should provide fans with a deeper insight into his plans for this team. Win, and United could end the weekend in a top four berth, which would give the Red Devils plenty of cause for optimism over the festive period.

Norwich, meanwhile, will be simply looking to snatch anything they can on Saturday afternoon. A point could end up making the difference in May and Smith must decide if he should stick with the 3-5-2 formation which he fielded in last weekend’s defeat to Tottenham, or throw a little more caution to the wind with the 4-2-3-1 he fielded previously.

It’s likely, with Brandon Williams ruled out against his parent club, that he sticks with a back three in order to try and soak up the pressure, but a win could see them climb out of the drop zone. This is exactly the type of game United recruited Rangnick to unpick. A fascinating tactical battle awaits.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday, December 11, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. See below for international broadcast options.

Betting odds

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN NordLocker NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark Surfshark VPN Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com