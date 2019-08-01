Oldham sign Egert from Burton
Oldham have signed former Burton defender Tomas Egert.
The 25-year-old Czech has agreed a one-year deal with the option of a further year.
Egert, who made three appearances for the Brewers in the Championship, is fit after missing last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
The centre-half, who began his career with Slovan Liberec in the Czech Republic, has been training with the Latics over the summer to build up his fitness.
