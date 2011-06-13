Pardew playing Enrique waiting game

Spaniard Enrique has just one year left on his current contract and is a reported transfer target for Premier League rivals Liverpool and Arsenal.

With the player yet to discuss terms on a new deal, Pardew is ‘left in limbo’ surrounding his players’ future, claiming that progress towards any resolution has been slow.

"At the moment it looks like he doesn't want to deal with us,” Pardew told The Chronicle.

"We have been asked to make him an offer but there has been no progress since then. I still hope we can do something but at the moment we're still waiting for Jose.

"I don't think there's anything more I can really add on that situation at this stage."

ByMatt Maltby