Pele wishes Ronaldo and Neymar a happy birthday

Pele has sent a happy birthday message to Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar turned 26 on Monday and Ronaldo is now 33, with the pair sharing a birthday as well as a place among the footballing elite.

And Pele was among those to pay tribute to the pair on their special day.

"It seems that people born on this date have a better chance of having magic in their feet," Pele wrote on social media.

"Happy birthday Neymar and Cristiano!"

It seems that people born on this date have a better chance of having magic in their feet. Happy birthday and ! // Pelo visto as pessoas que nascem nessa data têm mais chances de carregar mágica nos pés. Feliz aniversário, e . February 5, 2018

Neymar will have extra time to recover from his glitzy party in Paris on Sunday as he is being rested from the PSG squad for Tuesday's Coupe de France tie at Sochaux.

Ronaldo marked the occasion in typical style with a posed photo posted to social media, writing: "Thank you all for your birthday messages."