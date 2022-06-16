Premier League 2022-23 fixtures: When do Liverpool play Everton?
The Premier League 2022-23 fixtures have been revealed - which means we know when next season's Merseyside derbies will take place
With the Premier League 2022-23 fixtures released, Liverpool (opens in new tab) and Everton (opens in new tab) supporters can circle the dates for the next two Merseyside derbies.
The first encounter between these two near neighbours comes just a month into the season, as Jurgen Klopp takes his Reds side to Goodison Park on the weekend of 3/4 September - with the reverse meeting scheduled for the first weekend of February.
Liverpool did the derby double last term, winning 4-1 away from home - when former manager Rafael Benitez was still in charge of the hosts - and 2-0 at Anfield, by which time Frank Lampard had taken over as Toffees boss.
It goes without saying that the Reds side will enter the campaign with title ambitions once again, having pushed Manchester City (opens in new tab) all the way last term - ultimately falling short by a single point on the final day.
And getting his first taste of the Merseyside derby will be new attacking star Darwin Nunez, who has just moved to Anfield in what's set to become a club-record deal.
As for Everton, having avoided relegation by four points at the end of their worst campaign in recent memory, they'll be hoping that the only way is up.
Lampard and co. have yet to make their first move in the transfer market, but it's fair to expect a few new faces through the door over the next couple of months.
Tom Hancock
