Premier League festive period to feature unprecedented 20 live games - with just two days football-free

Premier League fans will be able to watch 20 live games across the festive period, an unprecedented number even for this time of year.

With Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime all sharing broadcasting duties over the festive period, there are more games than ever for Premier League fans to sink their teeth into.

Starting from Thursday 21 December, the Premier League schedule will feature just two free days across a fortnight - Christmas Day and December 29 - kicking off with Crystal Palace hosting Brighton and concluding with West Ham's match against the same opponents on Thursday 2 January.

Manchester City's home match against Brentford, originally scheduled for December 23, has been postponed due to Pep Guardiola's side competing in the FIFA Club World Cup.

And, for the first time since 1995, a Premier League fixture will be fulfilled on Christmas Eve when Wolves host Chelsea at Molineux. Originally scheduled for December 23, the game was moved as clubs look to squeeze in as many games as possible ahead of a winter break in January.

Wolves vs Chelsea will be just the second Premier League fixture played on Boxing Day (Image credit: Getty Images)

Live Premier League games over festive period

Thursday 21 December

Crystal Palace vs Brighton, 8pm GMT, Sky Sports

Friday 22 December

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, 8pm GMT, Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December

West Ham vs Manchester United, 12.30pm GMT, TNT Sports

Liverpool vs Arsenal, 5.30pm GMT, Sky Sports

Sunday 24 December

Wolves vs Chelsea, 1pm GMT, Sky Sports

Tuesday 26 December

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest, 12.30pm GMT, Amazon Prime

Bournemouth vs Fulham, 3pm GMT, Amazon Prime

Sheffield United vs Luton, 3pm GMT, Amazon Prime

Burnley vs Liverpool, 5.30pm GMT, Amazon Prime

Manchester United vs Aston Villa, 8pm GMT, Amazon Prime

Newcastle will get things underway on Boxing Day (Image credit: MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Wednesday 27 December

Brentford vs Wolves, 7.30pm GMT, Amazon Prime

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, 7.30pm GMT, Amazon Prime

Everton vs Manchester City, 8.15pm GMT, Amazon Prime

Thursday 28 December

Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur, 7.30pm GMT, Amazon Prime

Arsenal vs West Ham United, 8.15pm GMT, Amazon Prime

Saturday 30 December

Luton vs Chelsea, 12.30pm GMT, TNT Sports

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, 5.30pm GMT, Sky Sports

Sunday 31 December

Fulham vs Arsenal, 2pm GMT, Sky Sports

Monday 1 January

Liverpool vs Newcastle United, 8pm GMT, Sky Sports

Tuesday 2 January

West Ham United vs Brighton, 7.30pm GMT, Sky Sports