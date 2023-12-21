Premier League festive period to feature unprecedented 20 live games - with just two days football-free
Premier League matches will come thick and fast over Christmas and the New Year, with UK viewers able to watch a ridiculous number live
Premier League fans will be able to watch 20 live games across the festive period, an unprecedented number even for this time of year.
With Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime all sharing broadcasting duties over the festive period, there are more games than ever for Premier League fans to sink their teeth into.
Starting from Thursday 21 December, the Premier League schedule will feature just two free days across a fortnight - Christmas Day and December 29 - kicking off with Crystal Palace hosting Brighton and concluding with West Ham's match against the same opponents on Thursday 2 January.
Manchester City's home match against Brentford, originally scheduled for December 23, has been postponed due to Pep Guardiola's side competing in the FIFA Club World Cup.
And, for the first time since 1995, a Premier League fixture will be fulfilled on Christmas Eve when Wolves host Chelsea at Molineux. Originally scheduled for December 23, the game was moved as clubs look to squeeze in as many games as possible ahead of a winter break in January.
Live Premier League games over festive period
Thursday 21 December
Crystal Palace vs Brighton, 8pm GMT, Sky Sports
Friday 22 December
Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, 8pm GMT, Sky Sports
Saturday 23 December
West Ham vs Manchester United, 12.30pm GMT, TNT Sports
Liverpool vs Arsenal, 5.30pm GMT, Sky Sports
Sunday 24 December
Wolves vs Chelsea, 1pm GMT, Sky Sports
Tuesday 26 December
Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest, 12.30pm GMT, Amazon Prime
Bournemouth vs Fulham, 3pm GMT, Amazon Prime
Sheffield United vs Luton, 3pm GMT, Amazon Prime
Burnley vs Liverpool, 5.30pm GMT, Amazon Prime
Manchester United vs Aston Villa, 8pm GMT, Amazon Prime
Wednesday 27 December
Brentford vs Wolves, 7.30pm GMT, Amazon Prime
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, 7.30pm GMT, Amazon Prime
Everton vs Manchester City, 8.15pm GMT, Amazon Prime
Thursday 28 December
Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur, 7.30pm GMT, Amazon Prime
Arsenal vs West Ham United, 8.15pm GMT, Amazon Prime
Saturday 30 December
Luton vs Chelsea, 12.30pm GMT, TNT Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, 5.30pm GMT, Sky Sports
Sunday 31 December
Fulham vs Arsenal, 2pm GMT, Sky Sports
Monday 1 January
Liverpool vs Newcastle United, 8pm GMT, Sky Sports
Tuesday 2 January
West Ham United vs Brighton, 7.30pm GMT, Sky Sports
