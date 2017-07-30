RB Leipzig 2 Benfica 0: Halstenberg & Compper on target in comfortable win
Marcel Halstenberg and Marvin Compper were on target for RB Leipzig as they rounded off their Emirates Cup campaign with a deserved 2-0 win over Benfica on Sunday.
Both teams lost their opening games at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, Leipzig defeated 1-0 by Sevilla while Benfica were beaten 5-2 by hosts Arsenal.
Arsenal and Sevilla's game will decide the winner of the pre-season tournament but Leipzig boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will have been pleased with his side's performance in a game they dominated for long periods.
Leipzig - second in their first Bundesliga season last campaign - took the lead after 19 minutes as Halstenberg rifled in at the near post after a neat one-two with Federico Palacios Martinez.
GOAL!! Marcel drills the ball home for our first goal 1-0 (18')July 30, 2017
Oliver Burke was twice denied at the near post by Bruno Varela as Leipzig pushed for a second, which arrived eight minutes into the second half when Compper steered Dominik Kaiser's excellent free-kick delivery in off the post with a fine header.
Portuguese champions Benfica thought they had pulled one back when Kostas Mitroglou bundled in after Yvon Mvogo had mishandled Jonas' long-range effort, only for the goal to be chalked off for offside, with the Greek striker then worryingly limping off.
