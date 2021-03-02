Reading v Blackburn Rovers live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Reading v Blackburn Rovers live stream, Sky Sports, Tuesday 2 March, 8pm GMT

Reading will be looking to tighten their grip on a Championship play-off place when they take on Blackburn on Tuesday night.

The Royals currently fifth in the second tier, with just three points separating them from seventh spot. It has been an eventful season thus far for Veljko Paunovic’s side, who topped the table until early November and then slid all the way down to eighth within just a month and a half. Reading have stabilised since then and head into this game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Rotherham, although it is notable that three of their previous five league outings ended in defeat.

Blackburn were on the cusp of the play-off places as recently as a month ago, but a rotten run of form has sent them tumbling down the table. Tony Mowbray has started to come under pressure with Rovers having taken just one point from the last 18 on offer. Blackburn did at least end a five-match winless run with a 1-1 draw with Coventry last time out.

Reading have no fresh injury concerns to contend with, so Paunovic could stick with the same starting XI that brought his side victory over Rotherham at the weekend. Andy Rinomhota is out until the end of the month, while John Swift is still a few weeks away from returning to first-team action following a hamstring issue. Reading hope to have Felipe Araruna available for selection again soon, but this game will come too soon for the Brazilian.

Bradley Johnson is close to completing his comeback from a hamstring problem, but the midfielder will not be rushed back too early. Sam Gallagher and Jacob Davenport are both sidelined until later this month, but Daniel Ayala and Scott Wharton should appear soon. Tom Tryball is likely to be recalled in the centre of the park.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

WATCH THIS GAME Get a Now TV Sky Sports pass week here

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this weekend

GET SKY SPORTS ON NOW TV (Image credit: PA) GUIDE How to watch BT Sport, Sky Sports and BBC games on a Now TV Stick

Use a VPN to watch a Reading v Blackburn Rovers live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jamie Vardy goal. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: NordVPN)

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.