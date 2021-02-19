Real Madrid transfer news: Arsenal midfielder could push Dortmund star Erling Haaland to Bernabeu

Real Madrid could use on-loan Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard as a trump card in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, say reports.

Haaland has been in prolific form for the Bundesliga club this season, scoring 25 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions, including a double against Sevilla in the Champions League last 16 first leg this week.

That form has attracted the interest of top clubs across Europe, and Mundo Deportivo reports that Real Madrid are one of the 20-year-old’s suitors.

Haaland’s name is on Madrid’s list of summer targets, and his reported €75 million release clause will become active at the end of the season.

Competition will be fierce for the striker’s signature if he leaves Dortmund, but the La Liga giants hope that Odegaard can convince his compatriot to come to the Spanish capital.

The two players play together for the Norwegian national team and are good friends, and they could have a future together at the Bernabeu.

Odegaard was sent on loan to the Gunners in January until the end of the season, but is expected to have a future in the Merengues midfield.

