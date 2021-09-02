Real Madrid transfer news: Spanish side want Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba

Real Madrid want to sign Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba alongside Kylian Mbappe next summer, according to reports.

The Spanish giants failed in their attempt to prise Mbappe away from PSG in the transfer window that closed earlier this week.

Madrid made a final offer of £171m for the France international but they did not receive a response before Tuesday's deadline.

Los Blancos clearly wanted to sign the 22-year-old this summer, with Florentino Perez keen to unveil him when the revamped Estadio Santiago Bernabeu reopens in September.

But missing out on Mbappe this summer might actually be a good thing for Madrid in the long run.

The Frenchman is out of contract at PSG next summer and is unlikely to sign an extension.

That means Madrid will be able to sign him on a free transfer, and they could even reach a pre-contract agreement with the forward in January.

That means they would in effect make a saving of £171m on the purchase of Mbappe, and those funds could be used elsewhere.

According to Marca, Madrid are indeed planning to sign multiple stars in 2022.

As well as Mbappe, the 13-time European champions are eyeing deals for Pogba and Haaland.

The Manchester United midfielder is also into the final 10 months of his contract and will be available as a free agent.

Haaland, meanwhile, has a release clause that will allow rival clubs to sign him from Borussia Dortmund for £64.5m.

The report by the Spanish publication says that Madrid's initial conversations with Haaland and his agent Mino Raiola were positive.

The club also believes their good relationship with Dortmund could help them win the race for the Norway international.

As for Pogba, he has been linked with Madrid for several years and would no doubt be interested in the chance to move to the Spanish capital.

PSG are also keen to sign the midfielder, who will be free to talk to non-English clubs at the start of 2022.

