Republic of Ireland v Wales: How to watch Euro play-off

Republic of Ireland v Wales will see the rivals battling it out once again on Tuesday evening in the second leg of their European Championship play-off.

The first leg ended 1-1 after Wales' Lily Woodham's opener was cancelled out by an own goal by Olivia Clarke.

So it is all to play for but how can fans watch the game? Here's all you need to know.

Republic of Ireland v Wales: Where can supporters tune in?

The match will be played at the Aviva Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 7.30pm GMT. Fans can watch the game on the BBC.

The broadcaster will be showing the fixture on BBC One Wales, BBC Three, iPlayer and on their website and app.

Wales will make history if they qualify for next year's tournament, having never reached a major tournament before.

The Republic of Ireland, meanwhile, competed in the World Cup in 2023. But they are seeking their own slice of history as they have never qualified for a Euros before.

Republic of Ireland's captain Katie McCabe said: "For us as a team and a nation, we have wanted to be in this position more regularly. This is our third play-off scenario.

"Years ago we used to speak about how we wanted to get there, but we're here now. We need to embrace that pressure and enjoy the challenge. I always say that pressure is a privilege."

And from the Wales camp, who FourFourTwo suspect may just lose out on this occasion, skipper Angharad James added: "I think this is probably the biggest game we have all played in. It is a huge moment for Welsh football and a huge moment for this group.

"As a group we have made sure we are focused on the task ahead and it is just another game. We represent Wales with such pride and passion and hopefully you can see that in our performance.

"If we execute our gameplan I have every confidence we will get the result."