Republic of Ireland v Wales: How to watch Euro play-off

Republic of Ireland v Wales will see one team come out as history-makers

Katie McCabe of Republic of Ireland during the UEFA Women&#039;s EURO 2025 Play-off Round Two first leg match between Wales and Republic of Ireland at Cardiff City Stadium in Wales.
(Image credit: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Republic of Ireland v Wales will see the rivals battling it out once again on Tuesday evening in the second leg of their European Championship play-off.

The first leg ended 1-1 after Wales' Lily Woodham's opener was cancelled out by an own goal by Olivia Clarke.

So it is all to play for but how can fans watch the game? Here's all you need to know.

Republic of Ireland v Wales: Where can supporters tune in?

Jessica Fishlock of Wales celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the UEFA EURO 2025 Women's Qualifiers match between Wales and Croatia at Racecourse Ground on April 05, 2024 in Wrexham, Wales.

Jess Fishlock is Wales' all-time leading scorer (Image credit: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The match will be played at the Aviva Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 7.30pm GMT. Fans can watch the game on the BBC.

The broadcaster will be showing the fixture on BBC One Wales, BBC Three, iPlayer and on their website and app.

Ruesha Littlejohn of Republic of Ireland before the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Play-off Round Two first leg match between Wales and Republic of Ireland at Cardiff City Stadium in Wales.

Ruesha Littlejohn is a big game player (Image credit: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Wales will make history if they qualify for next year's tournament, having never reached a major tournament before.

The Republic of Ireland, meanwhile, competed in the World Cup in 2023. But they are seeking their own slice of history as they have never qualified for a Euros before.

Republic of Ireland's captain Katie McCabe said: "For us as a team and a nation, we have wanted to be in this position more regularly. This is our third play-off scenario.

"Years ago we used to speak about how we wanted to get there, but we're here now. We need to embrace that pressure and enjoy the challenge. I always say that pressure is a privilege."

And from the Wales camp, who FourFourTwo suspect may just lose out on this occasion, skipper Angharad James added: "I think this is probably the biggest game we have all played in. It is a huge moment for Welsh football and a huge moment for this group.

"As a group we have made sure we are focused on the task ahead and it is just another game. We represent Wales with such pride and passion and hopefully you can see that in our performance.

"If we execute our gameplan I have every confidence we will get the result."

Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.