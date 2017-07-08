Rooney arrives at Everton ahead of expected return

Wayne Rooney arrived at Everton's Finch Farm training ground on Saturday as he closed in on a return to his boyhood club.

Manchester United's all-time top scorer is on the verge of ending a decorated 13-year stay at Old Trafford, with Everton striker Romelu Lukaku set to move in the opposite direction for £75million.

Captain for club and country, the 31-year-old was reduced to a bit-part role under Jose Mourinho at United last season and also lost his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Rooney joined United from Everton for £27m on the back of stunning displays at Euro 2004 and went on to win five Premier League titles, four League Cups and the 2015-16 FA Cup on his way to a personal tally of 253 goals.

He starred as United won their third Champions League in 2007-08, before going on to claim glory in the FIFA Club World Cup. His last act as a United player is likely to be a substitute appearance as they defeated Ajax in last season's Europa League final.

If talks proceed smoothly, Rooney will be Ronald Koeman's sixth signing of a busy close season at Everton, following Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford, Davy Klassen, Sandro Ramirez and Henry Onyekuru to Goodison Park.