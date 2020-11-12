Serbia vs Scotland live stream: how to watch the Euro 2020 play-offs wherever you are in the world

Scotland will qualify for their first major tournament in more than 20 years if they beat Serbia on Thursday.

It has been a difficult two decades for the Scots, whose last participation at a World Cup or European Championship came back in 1998. They were not even able to reach the expanded Euros four years ago, but a win in Belgrade would see them book their spot at the 2020 edition (which, confusingly, will retain its original name despite being scheduled for 2021).

It has been a long journey to reach this point. Scotland finished third in their qualification group, nine points behind second-placed Russia and 15 behind Belgium, who won all 10 of their games. However, Scotland's first-place finish in Group C1 of the 2018/19 Nations League earned them a second chance. And having edged past Israel on a penalty shoot-out last month, Scotland are now one win away from booking their place at next summer's jamboree.

Serbia were not even playing football in their current guise when Scotland last graced a major tournament. Having been part of the Yugoslavia national team until 2002, they then competed as Serbia and Montenegro at the 2006 World Cup. They also missed out on the 24-team European Championship four years ago, so qualification for next year's tournament would be their first as Serbia.

Ljubisa Tumbakovic's side also finished third in their Euro 2020 qualifying group, behind Portugal and surprise winners Ukraine. They too topped their Nations League segment, though, earning a place in the Path C semi-finals. Serbia overcame Norway 2-1 last time out, setting up this winner-takes-all encounter at the Red Star Stadium.

Andrew Robertson will captain the side in Belgrade, with Scott McTominay and Kieran Tierney likely to continue in the centre of a back three. Clarke will be relying on John McGinn and Ryan Fraser for inspiration in the final third. Serbia's big-name players include Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Filip Kostic, Dusan Tadic and Aleksandar Kolarov.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

