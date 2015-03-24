Simeone agrees new five-year Atletico contract
Diego Simeone has agreed a new five-year deal with Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, which will keep him under contract at the Vicente Calderon until 2020.
The former Argentina international was due to be out of contract in 2017 but, amid speculation of interest from the likes of Manchester City, Simeone has now committed his immediate future to the club.
