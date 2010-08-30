Trending

Sosa seals Napoli switch from Bayern

By

BERLIN - Italy's Napoli have signed Argentine midfielder Jose Ernesto Sosa from Bayern Munich, the German champions said on Monday.

The 25-year-old, whose contract with Bayern was duw to run out in 2011, moved to the Serie A club on a four-year deal, Bayern said on their website.

Sosa joined the Bavarian club in 2007 from Estudiantes La Plata but the attacking midfielder failed to win a regular starting place.

He briefly returned to Estudiantes on loan last season.

