Sosa seals Napoli switch from Bayern
By app
BERLIN - Italy's Napoli have signed Argentine midfielder Jose Ernesto Sosa from Bayern Munich, the German champions said on Monday.
The 25-year-old, whose contract with Bayern was duw to run out in 2011, moved to the Serie A club on a four-year deal, Bayern said on their website.
Sosa joined the Bavarian club in 2007 from Estudiantes La Plata but the attacking midfielder failed to win a regular starting place.
He briefly returned to Estudiantes on loan last season.
