Southampton v Newcastle live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Southampton v Newcastle live stream, Thursday 10 March, 7.30pm GMT

In-form Newcastle head to Southampton on Thursday looking to continue their surge away from the relegation zone and towards mid-table security.

Eddie Howe has overseen a turnaround in form for the Magpies since January, guiding them through an eight-match unbeaten run.

No Premier League team has done better than that, and Newcastle’s hot streak has propelled them into 14th place, seven points clear of the drop zone.

They head to St. Mary’s after back-to-back wins over Brentford and Brighton, and victory here would see the visitors move four points behind Southampton.

Ralph Hassenhutl’s side were also in fine form until things unravelled last weekend with a 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

That result emphatically ended Saints’ five-game unbeaten run but they remain in the top half for now, sitting in ninth place.

The first meeting this season between the sides ended in a 2-2 draw in August, when Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin twice gave Newcastle the lead, only to be pegged back first by Mohamed Elyounoussi and then a 90th-minute James Ward-Prowse penalty.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm GMT and the game is not being shown on UK TV.

