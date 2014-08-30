Speculation mounts over Falcao move to Real

The Colombia international has been heavily linked with a move away from Monaco, whom he joined last year, with a number of Europe's top clubs reportedly interested.

And just a few hours after the striker was left out of Monaco's squad for the 1-1 Ligue 1 draw with Lille, reports of a message posted on his official twitter account appeared to suggest that a link with the Bernabeu could become a reality.

Falcao is believed to have posted a message from his personal Twitter account, in which he stated: "Dream come true #HalaMadrid".

However, the tweet was apparently deleted soon afterwards, without explanation from the 28-year-old.

The former Atletico Madrid striker has scored 14 goals in 24 appearances for Monaco, having missed the latter part of last season with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Should he complete a move back to Spain he would form part of a star-studded Real front line, which already includes former Monaco team-mate James Rodriguez as well as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.