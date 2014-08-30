Speculation mounts over Falcao move to Real
Speculation mounted on Saturday that Radamel Falcao could join Real Madrid after an apparent hastily deleted tweet announcing the move.
The Colombia international has been heavily linked with a move away from Monaco, whom he joined last year, with a number of Europe's top clubs reportedly interested.
And just a few hours after the striker was left out of Monaco's squad for the 1-1 Ligue 1 draw with Lille, reports of a message posted on his official twitter account appeared to suggest that a link with the Bernabeu could become a reality.
Falcao is believed to have posted a message from his personal Twitter account, in which he stated: "Dream come true #HalaMadrid".
However, the tweet was apparently deleted soon afterwards, without explanation from the 28-year-old.
The former Atletico Madrid striker has scored 14 goals in 24 appearances for Monaco, having missed the latter part of last season with a cruciate knee ligament injury.
Should he complete a move back to Spain he would form part of a star-studded Real front line, which already includes former Monaco team-mate James Rodriguez as well as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.
