Spurs midfielder Sandro out after knee surgery
By app
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Sandro is set for a spell on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery, the club said on Wednesday.
The Brazil international was forced off after landing awkwardly in their Premier League draw with Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, but there is no indication when he will return.
"The midfielder's recovery schedule will be assessed over the next few days," the club said on their website.
The 23-year-old has made 27 appearances for Tottenham this season.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.