Squillaci signs one-year Bastia extension

The central defender, whose contract was set to expire at the end of the season, moved to the Ligue 1 club from Arsenal in 2013 and has since made 58 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals.

Squillaci was also the hero earlier this month when he netted the winning penalty in a shootout to take Bastia to their first Coupe de la Ligue final since 1985, the Corsicans knocking out his former club Monaco.

Ghislain Printant's side are 13th in the table following an eight-match unbeaten run in the league.