Stay tuned for FFT’s Best 100 Players in the World

Real Madrid luminary Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed top spot in each of the last two years, but can Barcelona's Lionel Messi take it back for the first time since 2012 having led the Blaugrana to a league, cup and Champions League treble?

Messi was controversially pipped to second spot by World Cup-winner Philipp Lahm 12 months ago, with his compatriot Manuel Neuer also featuring among the top four. Will another season of Bundesliga domination with Bayern Munich be enough to consolidate their positions in the upper echelons of the list?

They have been put under pressure by a string of stellar individual displays in 2015, including their own Bayern team-mate Robert Lewandowski, scorer of 47 goals since last year’s list was announced, while Neymar (49 goals) and Luis Suarez (42) played pivotal roles in Barcelona’s successful campaign.

Who will be crowned the best player in the Premier League? Diego Costa and Angel Di Maria led the way last time out, but with one struggling to recapture his form for ailing champions Chelsea and the other now plying his trade in France for Paris Saint-Germain, the likes of Sergio Aguero, Alexis Sanchez and Eden Hazard will be hoping to place highest among the England-based contingent.

And speaking of England, can the Three Lions improve upon last year’s record-breaking performance. Just three English players were included in FFT’s century of top talent 12 months ago, the lowest ever figure since the list began back in 2007. Will Harry Kane - or even Jamie Vardy - make the cut, and does England’s all-time top goalscorer, Wayne Rooney, still warrant inclusion?

The answers to all of the above, plus plenty more besides, will be revealed throughout the week at FourFourTwo.com as we count down the FFT100.