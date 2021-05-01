Swansea City v Derby County live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Swansea City v Derby County live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 1 May, 3pm BST

Derby County will be looking to take a giant step towards Championship survival when they take on Swansea City this weekend.

Wayne Rooney’s side are going through a dire run of form, having lost each of their last five fixtures. Their last win, a 2-0 victory over Luton at the beginning of April, moved the Rams eight points clear of the drop zone, but their failure to pick up another point since then has kept them in the relegation mix.

Derby still have their fate in their own hands, though, and victory here would secure their second-tier status if Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham lose to Nottingham Forest and Blackburn respectively. There will, however, need to be a major improvement on recent weeks if Derby are to emerge victorious at the Liberty Stadium, and it is worrying that the aforementioned win against Luton is their only success in their last 13 outings.

Unusually for the Championship, all four play-off places have already been decided with two games left to play. The order can still change, though, and the teams involved will all be looking to generate some momentum to take into the end-of-season tournament.

That is perhaps more important to Swansea than any of Barnsley, Brentford or Bournemouth. The Welsh side were in the top two in early February and remained in the hunt for automatic promotion a few weeks ago. However, a run of three wins in nine games has seen the Swans slide to fifth spot in the standings and left the club’s supporters a little less confident ahead of the play-offs.

Derby will have to make do without Andre Wisdom, Curtis Davies, Krystian Bielik, Jordon Ibe and Lee Gregory for the trip to the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea will be unable to call upon the services of Jordan Morris, Tivonge Rushesha and Steven Benda.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK.

