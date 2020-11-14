Switzerland vs Spain live stream: how to watch the UEFA Nations League wherever you are in the world

Switzerland vs Spain live stream, Sky Sports Red Button, Saturday 14 November, 19.45pm GMT

Spain will take another step towards winning Group A4 of the Nations League with victory over Switzerland on Saturday.

Luis Enrique's side are a point clear of Germany and Ukraine with two matches of the campaign remaining. They would have been in an even more comfortable position had they not slipped up against Ukraine last month, going down to a 1-0 loss in Kyiv. Spain have the chance to bounce back in a friendly with The Netherlands in midweek, before they turn the attention to Switzerland.

Vladimir Petkovic's side have been disappointing in this edition of the Nations League. Two draws and two defeats has left them adrift at the bottom of the table, and a failure to beat Spain would almost certainly see them relegated to League B. Somewhat surprisingly, Switzerland have avoided defeat in two meetings with Germany but were beaten by both Spain and Ukraine to leave them propping up the table.

The Swiss are still awaiting their first win of 2020; indeed, they have not emerged triumphant from an international encounter since thrashing Gibraltar 6-1 a year ago next week. Petkovic will hope for an upturn before next summer's European Championship, for which Switzerland have already qualified.

Spain, of course, were European champions in 2008 and 2012, but their appearances at major tournaments since that latter success have been disappointing. Reaching the Nations League Finals would be a step in the right direction, and it certainly looks as though Luis Enrique's side have made progress in the last 12 months. The Spain squad of two years ago had arguably grown a little stale, and there is much more freshness to the current group - even if Sergio Ramos and Sergio Busquets are still going strong.

Fourteen members of the Spain squad have fewer than 10 caps to their name. That group includes Premier League stars Eric Garcia, Hector Bellerin, Sergio Reguilon, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore, but teenage starlet Ansu Fati has had to drop out after injuring his knee at the weekend.

Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri are both in Switzerland's squad, but Denis Zakaria, Michael Lang and Breel Embolo are among the absentees.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Red Button in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

WATCH THIS GAME Get a Now TV Sky Sports week pass here

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this weekend

Fancy a flutter on Switzerland v Spain?

Switzerland are currently priced at 10/3 for the win by Betfair. Netting you a £33.33 profit from a £10 bet.

What's more, Betfair are offering new customers Up to £100 in Free Bets as their welcome bonus to you.

New customer offer. Place 5 x £10 or more bets to receive £20 in free bets. Repeat up to 5 times to receive maximum £100 bonus. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Exchange bets excluded. Payment restrictions apply. T&Cs apply.

Meanwhile, Spain are generously placed at 10/11 for the win by Betfred. That'll score you £9.09 profit on a £10 stake.

Betfred are currently offering new customers Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + 60 Free Spins to welcome you on board.

New UK & NI customers only. Code ‘SPORTS60’. Place first sports bet of £10+ in one bet transaction, at odds of Evens +. settled within 60 days. First bet on Sports. £30 in Free Bets credited within 48 hours of settlement. Max 60 Free Spins on Justice League Comics.Full T&Cs apply.

If you're looking to boost the odds a bit, Bet365 are offering 15/2 on Switzerland to win 2-1 (£120 profit on £10 bet) and 15/2 on Spain winning by the same score (£75 profit on a £10 bet).

Bet365 welcome new users with Up to £100 in Bet Credits.

Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply

Odds correct at time of writing. 18+ T&C apply. Gamble Responsibly

Use a VPN to watch a Switzerland vs Spain live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jamie Vardy goal. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: NordVPN)

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2019/20.

If you don’t want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game. Hurry, though: this offer ends at 23:59 BST on September 30.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

NBC Sports and Telemundo are the Premier League rights holders (in English and Spanish respectively). The Premier League Pass will give you a few matches live to stream on-demand - all matches are free to watch the day after broadcast, though you'll need a TV sports package with a local provider to watch all games live - plus shows highlights, analysis and on-demand replays for $64.99. For a cheaper alternative, the Matchday Pass showcases 140 live games for $39.99.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2019/20 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $19.99 a month, after a one-month trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro has secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

OTHER GUIDES

Bundesliga live stream: how to watch Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund anywhere in the worldChampions League live stream best VPN: how to watch from anywhere in the worldBarcelona live stream: how to watch wherever you are in the worldReal Madrid live stream: how to watch anywhere in the world

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £10.25 every three months – that’s just £3.15 per issue! Save money with a Direct Debit today

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com