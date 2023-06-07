Tottenham Hotspur report: Ange Postecoglou has an intriguing three-man wishlist, ahead of his Spurs revolution

Tottenham Hotspur are to ring in the Ange Postecoglou era with new signings to help the Australian take the Lilywhites back to the top table of English football.

The former Celtic boss took the reins in north London this week to sign a four-year deal, ending one uncertainty hanging over Tottenham's summer. Daniel Levy is expected to now appoint a new sporting director to replace Fabio Paratici and decide on the futures of players such as Hugo Lloris and Harry Kane.

But Postecoglou is expected to want to make his own signings, too, as Levy looks to improve a Spurs squad which has looked directionless in recent times under consecutive hires of his.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy will have to facilitate a rebuild for Ange Postecoglu (Image credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

According to The Mirror, Postecoglu has eyed James Maddison, Max Kilman and David Raya as three Premier League stars he would like to bring to his new post in north London.

Raya has been linked with a move away from Brentford, while Kilman suggests that the Australian could either replace Eric Dier, play with a back three or use inverted space-covering full-backs, as he did at Celtic. With plenty of interest in Maddison, meanwhile, Tottenham will hope to beat Newcastle United to his signing for around £40 million, thanks to the player interested in a move to London.

"I expect Newcastle will be there but I expect there will be a twist in all of this because Maddison is very intrigued by the big London clubs – of which Spurs are one," Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports told FourFourTwo on June 1.

"Even though Tottenham don’t have Champions League football, they do have a history of qualifying for European football. And as I understand it, Maddison has one eye on not just his domestic club football but his England chances as well."

James Maddison of Leicester City is a target for Ange Postecoglu (Image credit: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Tottenham have an obligation to sign Pedro Porro following his loan spell that was secured on Deadline Day in January, while Dejan Kulusevski's loan will end, with Spurs now needing to renegotiate a price for the Swede.

Maddison is valued at around €55m by Transfermarkt.

