Tottenham report: Spurs to pip London rivals to Ivan Perisic signature

Croatia wide man Ivan Perisic has reportedly agreed a two-year deal with Tottenham (opens in new tab).

The 33-year-old is out of contract this summer after seven years with Inter Milan (opens in new tab) and, as such, available as a free agent.

Chelsea (opens in new tab) and Juventus (opens in new tab) have also been linked with the 2018 World Cup finalist - but, according to The Independent (opens in new tab), sources close to Perisic believe Spurs will secure his services.

Should Perisic move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he will link back up with Antonio Conte - under whom he won the Serie A title with Inter in 2020/21.

And he would fill one of Spurs' key needs: an upgrade at right wing-back, a position in which Emerson Royal - who only joined from Barcelona (opens in new tab) last summer - has not fully convinced.

Signing a player of Perisic's age would be at odds with Spurs' overall transfer strategy in recent years, but the above - along with the fact he clearly knows Conte's system and is versatile enough to also perform a variety of attacking roles - ought to make him an ideal acquisition.

He would also bring Champions League-winning experience to a team who return to the competition next season after three years away; he won it during his 2019/20 loan spell at Bayern Munich (opens in new tab), coming off the bench as they beat PSG 1-0 in the final.

Another potential reunion (of sorts) is that of Perisic, Harry Kane and Eric Dier; Kane and Dier were on the losing side as Croatia broke England hearts in the 2018 World Cup semi-final, where Perisic equalised before setting up Mario Mandzukic's extra-time winner.