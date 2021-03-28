Tottenham transfer news: Harry Kane to wait until after Euros to decide future

Harry Kane says that he will not make any decision on his Tottenham before this summer's Euros.

The striker wants to remain fully focused on helping England to a first major tournament triumph since 1966.

Spurs’ record Premier League scorer has been linked with Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and PSG – with the latter managed by Mauricio Pochettino, who Kane is said to still be in regular contact with.

Speaking to Sky Sports about speculation surrounding his future, Kane said: “It's important that all my focus is on the two England games coming up now and the rest of the season with Spurs and then the Euros. To be thinking about speculation or rumours would be damaging in terms of my own performance.

“I'm fully focused on doing the job on the pitch from now until the end of the summer, and then we'll see where we go from there."

The 27-year old’s future in North London could partly depend on where Spurs finish this season.

Jose Mourinho’s side are sixth in the Premier League with nine games to go, only three points off the top four, but they face tough competition from Chelsea and West Ham in the race for Champions League qualification.

Having been knocked out of the Europa League by Dinamo Zagreb last week, Spurs’ only route back into the Champions League is to finish in the top four.

Next month’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester City does give them the chance to win their first silverware since 2008, though. Kane is yet to win a trophy in his career, having only made his Spurs debut in 2011.

The England captain sat out the Three Lions’ 5-0 win over San Marino in their opening World Cup 2022 qualifier on Thursday’s, but he is expected to start against Albania on Sunday.

Euro 2020 begins on 11th June, with England getting their campaign underway against Croatia two days later. Gareth Southgate's will face the Czech Republic and old enemies Scotland in their other two group games, which all take place at Wembley.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

READ MORE

FEATURE What kind of manager is Xabi Alonso?

EURO 2020 England Euro 2020 squad: FourFourTwo writers pick who they'd take this summer

SOCIAL What's the greatest comeback in the history of football? FourFourTwo followers have their say