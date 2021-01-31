Tottenham transfer news: Inter perform U-turn over Christian Eriksen deal

Inter are set to perform a transfer U-turn and keep hold of Christian Eriksen, according to the club’s chief executive.

Eriksen has endured a difficult year at San Siro after joining Inter from Tottenham 12 months ago.

Reports earlier this month suggested Inter were ready to cash in on the Denmark international.

Tottenham were among the clubs sounded out over a potential deal in the January transfer window.

Eriksen was considered a potential replacement for Dele Alli, who continues to be linked with a loan move to PSG.

However, the midfielder has become a more prominent figure at Inter over the last few weeks.

Eriksen scored the winning goal in the Coppa Italia victory over arch-rivals Milan last week.

He was then named in Antonio Conte’s starting XI for Inter’s 4-0 thrashing of Benevento on Saturday.

And Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta says Eriksen is now likely to stay put for the remainder of the season at least.

"As Antonio Conte said, if there are some players who are unhappy and want to find other clubs, it's not right to withhold them," Marotta told DAZN .

"We do not have any of those situations. Therefore, this is the squad we will have at our disposal until the end of the season.

"When you're in a big club, there are no starting players or deputies. There are just professionals who must answer to the coach and his decisions. A player can play less than one of his team-mates but still manage to be more influential.

"Over the course of the campaign, Eriksen too can have an important role in the team, whether he plays more or less."

Inter’s decision could have repercussions for Alli’s future, with Spurs said to be reluctant to lose the England international unless a replacement is secured before Monday’s transfer deadline.

