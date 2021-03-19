Tottenham transfer news: Spurs want huge price cut from Benfica for Carlos Vinicius

Tottenham have reportedly told Benfica that they are willing to pay less than half of the fee required to make Carlos Vinicius’ loan move permanent at the end of the season.

The Brazilian is yet to score a Premier League goal for Spurs in seven league appearances, although he bagged six in nine Europa League appearances.

But the option to buy clause set at £36m is considered too much by the Premier League club, according to the Mail Online.

Spurs would like to keep the 25-year-old in their squad for next season, but at a reduced cost, and talks have already begun between the two clubs and the player's agent.

Vinicius wants to stay in London but Tottenham are yet to make an offer for him.

Chairman Daniel Levy could be persuaded to fork out £17m for the striker, but that is just £2.5m more than Benfica spent to sign him from Napoli in 2019.

Benfica will hold on until the summer before making a decision, as it is still uncertain whether they will be able to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FFT FEATURE Attacking players, defensive mindset: why Tottenham aren't scoring more under Mourinho

EUROPEAN GIANTS The best-run club in the world? Why Bayern Munich are so successful

QUIZ! Can you name every Champions League quarter-finalist since 2000?