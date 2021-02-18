Tottenham transfer news: Spurs will not sell Harry Kane for less than £150m

Tottenham will not consider selling Harry Kane for less than £150m, according to reports.

The England international has scored 21 goals in all competitions this season, including 13 in the Premier League

Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes are the only players in the division who have found the back of the net more often than Kane.

The Spurs striker has also provided a Premier League-high of 11 assists this term.

But despite Kane’s significant contributions, Tottenham are down in ninth place after 23 games.

Jose Mourinho’s side occupied top spot in the middle of December, but a run of just three wins in their last 12 outings has seen them slide down the table.

Tottenham are currently six points adrift of fourth place and could miss out on Champions League football for the second season on the bounce.

A prolonged absence from Europe’s foremost competition could prompt Kane to consider his future.

Manchester United, Manchester City, PSG and Real Madrid have all been linked with the 27-year-old in the past.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham would only consider doing business if they were offered a British record transfer fee of £150m.

Kane is under contract in north London until 2024 and Spurs are under no financial pressure to cash in on their prized asset.

Moreover, a bid of £150m would not necessarily be accepted by chairman Daniel Levy, who wants to keep Kane at the club for the peak years of his career.

However, Levy is realistic and knows that £150m would help Tottenham pay off a chunk of the mortgage on their new stadium.

The current record fee paid to an English club for a player is the £142m Liverpool pocketed from the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

A £150m deal for Kane would make him the most expensive British player of all time, surpassing the £85m Spurs received when Gareth Bale moved to Real Madrid in 2013.

