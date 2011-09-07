Totti asks Roma fans to support Enrique

It was, however, the briefest of statements issued on Totti's website and may only temporarily bury the controversy surrounding his substitution in a recent Europa League qualifier.

"All of us should rally around the new coach, the squad and the club so we can start this championship in the best way possible," he said.

"We hope you will all go the stadium to support us as you always do and I'm sure we will make you celebrate."

Totti, often left on the bench last season by Claudio Ranieri, was omitted from the starting line-up for the Europa League playoff away to Slovan Bratislava last month.

The next day, the 34-year-old turned up for training wearing a t-shirt with the word "Enough" written across the front.

He then reacted angrily when substituted in the home leg against Bratislava and the fans jeered Enrique, quickly leading to speculation about the new coach's future at the club where Totti enjoys undying support from the fans.

The Serie A season starts at the weekend with Roma hosting Cagliari on Sunday.