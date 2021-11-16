Transfer news: Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid line up deal for England youth starlet - and he could sign for FREE next summer

Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid are weighing up moves for Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho, according to reports, with the England youth player out of contract in the summer.

The England Under-18 international is enjoying an impressive season in the Championship.

Carvalho, who was born in Portugal before moving to London as a child, has scored three goals and provided one assist in seven league appearances for Marco Silva's side.

The 19-year-old has earned admiring glances from clubs higher up the food chain, with Real Madrid among those said to be keeping tabs on the talented teenager.

There is interest from the Premier League too, with Chelsea and Liverpool keeping an eye on his development.

That is according to a report by Eurosport which also includes Southampton among his suitors.

Fulham are worried that Carvalho's head has been turned by the speculation.

The attacking midfielder is out of contract next summer and could even depart Craven Cottage in January.

Madrid are said to be putting a proposal together, and as a non-English club they have the advantage of being able to hold talks with Carvalho come January 1.

Fulham will still hope to keep hold of the youngster until the end of the season, but a big offer in the winter window could prove difficult to resist.

"Fabio is the same as at the beginning of the season," Silva said of Carvalho's contractual situation in September.

"He is the same boy, a young player hungry to play and happy to work at Fulham every single day.

"All the speculation is for him, of course with my and our support, to deal with because he's a professional player.

"If there is speculation around him, that means that he's doing something (well) that provoked this speculation.

"I don't know what's happening off the training ground on a daily basis, with those advising him, but I hope everyone stays on the same page and that everyone really advises him in the right way.

"Because he's a young player who deserves and needs it, and who we are supporting."

NOW READ

IN THE MAG Messi, Neymar, Mbappe – destined for glory or doomed to fail? PLUS Ronaldo exclusive, George Graham, Oldham and more

LIST Free agents: The five most valuable Premier League players out of contract next summer

TRANSFERS Premier League: 8 signings who have surprised and shocked fans - for good reasons and bad