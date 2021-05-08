Transfer news: Tottenham and West Ham keeping tabs on Besiktas forward

Tottenham and West Ham are reportedly among a number of clubs around Europe interested in Besiktas forward Cyle Larin.

The 26-year-old has played a starring role in 2020/21 as Besiktas close in on a first Turkish title since 2017, scoring 19 goals in 35 league appearances – including four in a game on two occasions, most recently last weekend’s 7-0 win over Hatayspor.

According to 90 Min, Spurs have earmarked Larin as a potential back-up forward option – Benfica loanee Carlos Vinicius is due to return to his parent club at the end of the season – while West Ham could turn to him as a replacement for Sebastian Haller, who left for Ajax in January.

Larin has largely played on the left wing for Besiktas but operated centrally in that demolition of Hataysor – and evidently made the most of the opportunity.

The Canadian, who has notched 12 goals in 33 caps for his country, started out at Ontario-based academy Sigma FC, before making a name for himself with a prolific spell for Orlando City in MLS. He joined Besiktas in January 2018, spending last season on loan at Belgian outfit Zulte Waregem.

There is also said to be interest from France and Germany in Larin, who has one year remaining on his contract in Istanbul.

