Tuchel: Dortmund will attack for full 90 minutes

Thomas Tuchel has vowed Borussia Dortmund will attack from the first minute until the 90th as they look to overturn a 3-2 first-leg defeat against Monaco.

BVB were narrowly beaten in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie - played less than 24 hours after a bomb attack on their team bus.

They face a tough task to turn things around in Wednesday's return at the Stade Louis II but Tuchel says his side will stay true to their philosophy and go on the offensive immediately.

"We need to play well and I am convinced we are capable of doing it," the Dortmund coach stated at a news conference.

"I have brought a quality squad here and we are capable of winning by two clear goals. Our trademark is to try to score goals. We will attack from the first minute until the 90th.

"We are ready for the game and focused. We know it will be very hard, but we are confident. We are an attacking side and we will try to create as many chances as possible.

"We have a good mix of experienced players and youngsters. We have had an exceptional run in the Champions League and our dream is to stay in the competition.

"We dominated the second half of the first leg in every statistical department. I am very optimistic because we know our quality, even if we are aware that we are up against a quality side."

Abschlusstraining im Stade Louis II: . // Final training's on at Stade Louis II April 18, 2017

Marco Reus, meanwhile, feels the tie is still very much undecided and is hopeful Dortmund can pull off a comeback.

"This season we have shown we are consistent and capable of playing for the full 90 minutes," the attacker said.

"In the Champions League it is not enough just to play well for an hour. In my opinion it is still 50-50. The first leg result was not favourable to us but we have the mentality to turn it around.

"We have a good team and a good chance of qualifying. I strongly believe we can do it."