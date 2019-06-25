Tuesday's big transfer rumours: Manchester United offered megastar in exchange for Pogba

PSG were reportedly happy to offer Neymar in exchange for the Frenchman – but United won't take the bait

Manchester United have reportedly been offered Paris St Germain star Neymar in a straight swap for Paul Pogba. The Independent says the deal for the 27-year-old Brazil forward was proposed to the Red Devils, but refused on the basis it was too expensive for United to justify. Pogba, 26, is said to be keen to leave Old Trafford for Real Madrid but the Frenchman is also interested in Juventus and PSG.

Half of Arsenal’s summer transfer budget of £45m will need to be used if the Gunners want to secure Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, the Telegraph reports. The Scotland international is valued by his current club at about £25m, meaning that he could become the most expensive player Celtic has ever sold. The Scottish Premiership champions have reportedly refused two offers for the 22-year-old from Arsenal of less than £19m.

Salomon Rondon could become a permanent fixture at St James’ Park, following a stint on loan at Newcastle last season. The Magpies have been hit hard by Monday’s news that manager Rafael Benitez will not be renewing his contract, but the Star says one upshot is that Newcastle are gunning for Rondon after the Venezuela striker’s release by West Brom.

Young Danish star Andreas Skov Olsen is reportedly being monitored by Tottenham. The 19-year-old netted 19 goals in 26 Danish Superliga appearances for FC Nordsjaelland last season, with the Mirror saying that the winger’s performances have made Spurs officials to take notice.



James Rodriguez: The Colombia international is on international duty at the Copa America but talks about his club future with Real Madrid are ongoing, according to the Mirror. The 27-year-old, who has been on loan at Bayern Munich, has been linked with moves to Napoli and Juventus.

Kieran Trippier: The Tottenham right-back is being targeted as Maurizio Sarri’s first signing for Juventus, the Mirror reports. But he will have to improve on any offer from Napoli who have already made contact with the 28-year-old.

