Tuesday's big transfer rumours: Tottenham fear late cut-price bids for midfielder

What the papers say

Belgium international Romelu Lukaku could yet leave England’s north-west for Serie A this summer, according to the Daily Express. Talks have collapsed between Juventus and Manchester United, who were unsure Bianconeri striker Paulo Dybala was committed to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s vision. However, Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte – who tried to recruit Lukaku at Chelsea – has said he is “very hopeful” that the 26-year-old striker would join the Nerazzurri.

Three players are reportedly on offer from Juventus if they can secure the services of Paul Pogba from Manchester United. The Italian giants are one of the clubs being heavily linked with the World Cup-winning midfielder, 26, and have offered three senior players – Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and Blaise Matuidi – to try to get the Frenchman back to Turin, says Tuttosport.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been linked with a move from Old Trafford (Anthony Devlin/PA)

With just days left until the Premier League transfer window shuts, Tottenham are preparing for a flurry of bargain bids for Christian Eriksen from European clubs, the Telegraph says. Clubs in Spain, Italy, France and Germany have more than three weeks to recruit talent for their upcoming seasons. Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are among those who may try to snare the Danish midfielder for less than £50 million, far below the £130m Spurs valued the 27-year-old at from the end of last season.

Christian Eriksen’s future is the source of speculation (Peter Byrne/PA)

One player who expects to shift before the English transfer window closes is Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, according to the Independent. The 26-year-old Ivory Coast international will head to Everton for £65m up front after a deal with Arsenal fell through because the Gunners wanted to pay in instalments, the paper has reported.

A photo posted by on

Could Wayne Rooney be coming back to the UK? While the Telegraph reported Derby were in talks with England’s all-time leading goalscorer, the Burnley Express (via US media) says Rooney could link up with the Premier League Clarets instead. The 33-year-old former Manchester United star has two years left on his contract with MLS side DC United.



Social media round-up

https://twitter.com/DeadlineDayLive/status/1158588758645792768

Manchester City to finally complete Joao Cancelo transfer from Juventus https://t.co/sPHzWkQcZkpic.twitter.com/85KZgh3COm— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 6, 2019

Players to watch

Dayot Upamecano: Arsenal are interested in the French centre-back, but the Daily Mirror says the club believes the 20-year-old is not worth the £50m RB Leipzig want for him.

Dael Fry: The England Under-21 defender may be staying at Middlesbrough after the Yorkshire club refused an £8m bid from Burnley, according to Sky Sports.

NOW READ...

LIST 10 players under 23 who are ready to light up the Premier League in 2019/20

LONG READ Serie A in the '90s: when Baggio, Batistuta and Italian football ruled the world

ADVICE 27 essential Fantasy Premier League tips from old winners and experts

WATCH Premier League live stream 2019/20: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world