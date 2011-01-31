USA cancels international in Egypt

The teams were scheduled to meet on February 9 but concerns about the possible spread of unrest in Egypt because of the political crisis there forced the cancellation.

"We were excited about the opportunity to play against Egypt, but due to the current situation all parties agreed it was best to cancel the match," U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati said in a statement.

The next friendly for the U.S. team will be on March 27 against Argentina in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

An uprising, unprecedented in scale and intensity in the once tightly-controlled country, erupted last week when frustration over repression, corruption, poverty and the lack of democracy under President Hosni Mubarak boiled over.