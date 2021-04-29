Villarreal v Arsenal live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Villarreal v Arsenal live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 29 April, 8pm BST

Arsenal will be looking to take a big step towards the Europa League final when they take on Villarreal and former manager Unai Emery on Thursday.

Many Arsenal fans were fearing the worst after a 1-1 draw with Slavia Prague in the first leg of the quarter-finals, but Mikel Arteta’s side delivered a stunning performance in the return fixture to win 4-0 in the Czech Republic. The Gunners have been inconsistent all season long, though, and a 1-0 loss to Everton last time out in the Premier League was not the ideal way for Arsenal to prepare for this match.

Villarreal were also beaten at the weekend, but there was no shame in losing 2-1 to a Barcelona team that are now favourites to win La Liga. The Yellow Submarine are still unbeaten in this season’s Europa League, having won both legs against each of Red Bull Salzburg, Dynamo Kyiv and Dinamo Zagreb in the previous knockout rounds.

Kieran Tierney remains on the treatment table, but the Scotland international is still hoping to return to action before the end of the season. David Luiz is a doubt as he continues his comeback from a knee problem, while Alexandre Lacazette will not feature due to a thigh injury.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still recovering from malaria and might not be fit enough to start, which would leave Eddie Nketiah to lead the line as he did against Everton. Martin Odegaard looks set to start after coming off the bench last Friday night.

Emery has a fully fit squad to choose from for the first leg, a position that his successor at the Emirates Stadium will no doubt envy.

"I have great memories from my one year and four or five-month stay at Arsenal,” Emery, who is looking to win this tournament for a fourth time, told UEFA.com this week.

“We experienced great moments together on the pitch, such as reaching and preparing for the [Europa League] final against Chelsea, and in the day-to-day stuff as well, at the training ground. Those are great memories but now we are on different teams.”

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 3 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

