Watford v Southampton live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Watford v Southampton live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 30 October, 3pm

Watford will be looking to build on their sensational victory over Everton when they welcome Southampton to Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The Hornets twice fell behind at Goodison Park last weekend, but an extraordinary denouement to the game meant they were celebrating a 5-2 victory at full-time. Watford became the first team in Premier League history to win a match by three goals despite being behind after 75 minutes. Everton completely fell apart late on, but Claudio Ranieri’s side deserve credit for the character and quality they showed in the closing stages.

The veteran Italian will now be looking to build on that win when Southampton come to town. Victory here would see Watford move into mid-table, while it would also help to further erase memories of their recent 5-0 shellacking by Liverpool.

Southampton are currently two points behind Watford, which means a win in Hertfordshire would see them leapfrog their opponents in the table. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s charges have emerged triumphant in only one of their nine games to date, but the fact they have drawn five matches shows they can be difficult to play against.

Still, Hasenhuttl will be desperate for another victory this weekend as he seeks to pull the Saints clear of the bottom three.

Emmanuel Dennis has already picked up five yellow cards this season, so the summer signing will sit this one out. Watford will also be unable to call upon the services of Christian Kabasele and Peter Etebo, but Danny Rose has been passed fit to feature. Kiko Femenia and Francisco Sierralta will need to be assessed in the run-up to kick-off.

Southampton’s in-form striker Armando Broja will require a fitness test after sustaining an ankle knock last weekend. James Ward-Prowse is back after suspension and Mohamed Elyounoussi is fit to start, but Jack Stephens remains sidelined with a knee problem.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 30 October. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Future)

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

