Weigl returns as Sancho makes Dortmund bow

Julian Weigl continued his recovery from a broken ankle by featuring for Borussia Dortmund's reserves in his first competitive outing since May.

Weigl started for Dortmund in their 3-2 victory against SV Rodinghausen in Regionalliga West on Saturday, while Jadon Sancho made his first appearance for the club.

And, after making the move from Manchester City much to the chagrin of Pep Guardiola, highly-rated Sancho made an immediate impact with an assist for an early opening goal.

The teenage winger tricked his way past a series of challenges and crossed for Janni Serra to put Dortmund ahead in the fourth minute.

Weigl was then involved in Dortmund's second, combining with Patrick Pflucke to tee up Herbert Bockhorn, before the midfielder and Sancho were both replaced at the interval.

Without Weigl and Sancho, Dortmund's senior side were held to a 0-0 draw at 10-man Freiburg in the Bundesliga.